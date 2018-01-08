Local

Sarasota police K9 team places first in state competition

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

January 08, 2018 03:26 PM

SARASOTA

A K9 team with the Sarasota Police Department took first place Saturday out of 19 teams in the inaugural Gulf Coast K9 Competition.

The competition, held at Sun Splash Family Waterpark in Cape Coral, is hosted by the Cape Coral Police Department and includes 19 different K9 teams from around the state.

Sarasota Police Officer Jake Nelson and his K9 partner, Bronson, won first place in the obstacle course section, which consisted of up and over maneuvers, jumping through tunnels, shooting simulations and taking on a balance beam for both officer and K9. Other sections included the hardest hitting dog competition and fastest dog competition.

“Officer Nelson and K9 Bronson are an excellent team. They train hard and work diligently to catch criminals and keep the City of Sarasota safe,” Sergeant Bruce King, supervisor of the department’s K9 unit, said in a release. “It’s nice when others get to see their bond and discipline get put to a test like the competition in Cape Coral this weekend.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Other law enforcement agencies that participated included the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, North Port Police Department, Coral Gables Police Department and the Florida Highway Patrol.

All proceeds and donations from the event will benefit the Cape Coral Animal Shelter, Paw for Patriots Foundation, and Holidays for Heroes Foundation.

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft

    Polk County Sheriff's Office released video of a vehicle carrying possible suspects in the death of a Polk City man, an attack on a second man and the theft of as many as 31 guns.

Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft

Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft 0:47

Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft
Police trying to identify burglary suspect and his red shoes 0:15

Police trying to identify burglary suspect and his red shoes
Video captures moment before man is run over by car thief 0:54

Video captures moment before man is run over by car thief

View More Video