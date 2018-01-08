Pinellas County jail images show the wife and son of the late Tampa Bay area congressman C.W. Bill Young were arrested early Saturday in separate incidents.
Pinellas County jail images show the wife and son of the late Tampa Bay area congressman C.W. Bill Young were arrested early Saturday in separate incidents. Spectrum Bay News 9
Pinellas County jail images show the wife and son of the late Tampa Bay area congressman C.W. Bill Young were arrested early Saturday in separate incidents. Spectrum Bay News 9

Local

Wife and son of late Congressman C.W. Bill Young arrested in Indian Rocks Beach

Spectrum Bay News 9

January 08, 2018 11:53 AM

Family members of the late Pinellas County-area Congressman C.W. Bill Young found themselves in trouble during the weekend.

Beverly Young, 62, the widow of the congressman, and their son, Patrick, 30, were both arrested early Saturday in separate incidents in Indian Rocks Beach.

According to the arrest report, Patrick Young was charged with battery on a person older than 65. Investigators said the incident started on a dance floor at a party when Young and another man bumped into each other.

The two men wrestled at one point, and when the man went to a bathroom, Young followed him, officials said. Deputies said Patrick then pushed the man’s face into a mirror.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, Beverly Young was arrested and charged with DUI after she was seen driving over a median while making a left turn. She was stopped by deputies and failed a field sobriety test just after 2 a.m.

C.W. Bill Young was the longest serving Republican in Congress, serving from 1971 to 2013, at the time of his death. His congressional districts mostly included Pinellas County. He died at age 82 in 2013.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft

    Polk County Sheriff's Office released video of a vehicle carrying possible suspects in the death of a Polk City man, an attack on a second man and the theft of as many as 31 guns.

Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft

Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft 0:47

Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft
Police trying to identify burglary suspect and his red shoes 0:15

Police trying to identify burglary suspect and his red shoes
Video captures moment before man is run over by car thief 0:54

Video captures moment before man is run over by car thief

View More Video