Wife and son of late Congressman C.W. Bill Young arrested in Indian Rocks Beach

Family members of the late Pinellas County-area Congressman C.W. Bill Young found themselves in trouble during the weekend.
Beverly Young, 62, the widow of the congressman, and their son, Patrick, 30, were both arrested early Saturday in separate incidents in Indian Rocks Beach.
According to the arrest report, Patrick Young was charged with battery on a person older than 65. Investigators said the incident started on a dance floor at a party when Young and another man bumped into each other.
The two men wrestled at one point, and when the man went to a bathroom, Young followed him, officials said. Deputies said Patrick then pushed the man’s face into a mirror.
Meanwhile, Beverly Young was arrested and charged with DUI after she was seen driving over a median while making a left turn. She was stopped by deputies and failed a field sobriety test just after 2 a.m.
C.W. Bill Young was the longest serving Republican in Congress, serving from 1971 to 2013, at the time of his death. His congressional districts mostly included Pinellas County. He died at age 82 in 2013.
