Supreme Court won’t get involved in Holmes Beach treehouse dispute. It must be torn down

After a years-long legal dispute, a treehouse on Anna Maria Island will have to come down.
The Associated Press reported Monday that the U.S. Supreme Court has declined to get involved in an ongoing dispute over whether the owners of the Holmes Beach treehouse, Lynn Tran and Richard Hazen, would have to tear down the two-story home they built in 2011 after saying they were told they did not need a permit.
The $25,000 home has been nestled in an Australian pine at 103 29th St. for the last several years. In 2013, controversy surrounded the home when Holmes Beach code enforcement officers found the owners in violation of multiple sections of code and determined that Hazen and Tran failed to fulfill building permits requirements.
The justices had their first opportunity to consider taking the case at a closed-door conference Friday, according to the AP.
The couple’s lawyer, David Levin, told the AP his clients’ rights were violated when a Florida court “rubber stamped” a ruling proposed by the city of Holmes Beach without any evidence of independent consideration.
Hazen and Tran are accumulating a $50 a day fine each day the treehouse remains standing, according to the AP.
The Second District Court of Appeal declined to hear the case in June 2015. The decision upheld Manatee Circuit Judge Janette Dunnigan’s ruling the previous September in favor of Holmes Beach.
Judge Don T. Hall issued a final order in August 2016 ruling against letting voters decide if the house could stay on the property.
