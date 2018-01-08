Hazen and Lynn Tran own the treehouse in an Australian pine at Angelinos Sea Lodge, 103 29th St. In 2013, the city found them in violation of multiple sections of Holmes Beach’s land development code.
Hazen and Lynn Tran own the treehouse in an Australian pine at Angelinos Sea Lodge, 103 29th St. In 2013, the city found them in violation of multiple sections of Holmes Beach’s land development code. Bay News 9
Hazen and Lynn Tran own the treehouse in an Australian pine at Angelinos Sea Lodge, 103 29th St. In 2013, the city found them in violation of multiple sections of Holmes Beach’s land development code. Bay News 9

Local

Supreme Court won’t get involved in Holmes Beach treehouse dispute. It must be torn down

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

January 08, 2018 10:53 AM

After a years-long legal dispute, a treehouse on Anna Maria Island will have to come down.

The Associated Press reported Monday that the U.S. Supreme Court has declined to get involved in an ongoing dispute over whether the owners of the Holmes Beach treehouse, Lynn Tran and Richard Hazen, would have to tear down the two-story home they built in 2011 after saying they were told they did not need a permit.

The $25,000 home has been nestled in an Australian pine at 103 29th St. for the last several years. In 2013, controversy surrounded the home when Holmes Beach code enforcement officers found the owners in violation of multiple sections of code and determined that Hazen and Tran failed to fulfill building permits requirements.

The justices had their first opportunity to consider taking the case at a closed-door conference Friday, according to the AP.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The couple’s lawyer, David Levin, told the AP his clients’ rights were violated when a Florida court “rubber stamped” a ruling proposed by the city of Holmes Beach without any evidence of independent consideration.

Hazen and Tran are accumulating a $50 a day fine each day the treehouse remains standing, according to the AP.

The Second District Court of Appeal declined to hear the case in June 2015. The decision upheld Manatee Circuit Judge Janette Dunnigan’s ruling the previous September in favor of Holmes Beach.

Judge Don T. Hall issued a final order in August 2016 ruling against letting voters decide if the house could stay on the property.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft

    Polk County Sheriff's Office released video of a vehicle carrying possible suspects in the death of a Polk City man, an attack on a second man and the theft of as many as 31 guns.

Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft

Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft 0:47

Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft
Police trying to identify burglary suspect and his red shoes 0:15

Police trying to identify burglary suspect and his red shoes
Video captures moment before man is run over by car thief 0:54

Video captures moment before man is run over by car thief

View More Video