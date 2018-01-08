Man taken to hospital after barricading himself for hours inside home

A man was taken to a hospital Monday morning after he barricaded himself inside a home for hours.
Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home in the 10300 block of Rosemount Drive around 9:19 p.m. Sunday where a man had locked himself in a bathroom with a weapon, threatening to hurt himself, according to WFLA News Channel 8.
The man was standing on the back porch of the home with a gun when deputies arrived threatening to kill himself. The crisis negotiation and SWAT teams were called to the home where they contacted the man throughout the night, ABC Action News reported.
The incident ended when the man shot himself around 5:15 a.m. and he was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital. His medical condition was not disclosed.
Residents in the neighborhood were told to stay inside during the incident, but officials told reporters there was “never a threat to public safety.”
