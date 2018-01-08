Traffic Watch: Your morning commute for Jan. 8, 2018

Here’s what you might see on your Monday morning commute.
Last updated: 8:45 a.m.
Interstate 75
- Crash in southbound lanes at mile marker 260, Tampa, roadway clear;
- Crash in southbound lanes at mile marker 262, Seffner, roadway clear.
Interstate 275
- Crash in northbound lanes at mile marker 26, St. Petersburg, no roadblock reported;
- Crash in southbound lanes at mile marker 39, Tampa, no roadblock reported;
- Crash in northbound lanes at mile marker 40, Tampa, no roadblock reported;
- Crash in southbound lanes at North Howard Avenue, Tampa, roadway clear;
- Crash in southbound lanes at mile marker 45, Tampa, no roadblock reported.
Sunshine Skyway
- No major incidents to report, traffic flowing.
Manatee Avenue/State Road 64
- Crash at Lakewood Ranch Boulevard, Bradenton, roadway clear;
- Crash at Rye Road, Bradenton, no roadblock reported.
Cortez Road
- Crash at 34th Street West Bradenton, no roadblock reported.
State Road 70
- No major incidents to report, traffic flowing.
Other crashes of note:
- El Conquistador Parkway at 34th Street West Bradenton, no roadblock reported;
- Swift Road at Clark Road, Sarasota, partial roadblock on Swift Road at intersection;
- 47th Street at North Tuttle Avenue, Sarasota, roadway clear;
- 26th Street West at 56th Avenue West, Bradenton, roadblock in right lane on 26th Street West;
- U.S. 41 at 19th Avenue Northeast, Ruskin, roadway clear;
- Interstate 4 westbound at mile marker 1, Tampa, no roadblock reported.
Information for this report is from the Florida Highway Patrol’s live traffic crash and road conditions report.
