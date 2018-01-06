Bicyclist dies in crash with vehicle in Tampa

A bicyclist died in a crash with a vehicle in Tampa on Saturday, according to police.
The incident happened on Hillsborough Avenue.
Moses Carter Jr., 73, was riding his bicycle when he crossed into the path of a 2006 Nissan Frontier pickup truck, police said.
Bicyclist killed in Tampa crash https://t.co/FhJY4yztxv pic.twitter.com/ZR2ETPvEhg— Bay News 9 (@BN9) January 7, 2018
Never miss a local story.
Carter was pronounced dead at the scene.
#TRAFFIC WB lanes on Hillsborough closed btwn 22nd & 30th St. Ofcs investigating fatal crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist.— TampaPD (@TampaPD) January 6, 2018
The roadway was closed between 22nd and 30th streets while police investigated the crash.
All lanes have since reopened.
No additional information was immediately available.
Comments