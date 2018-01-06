A bicyclist died in a crash with a vehicle in Tampa on Saturday, according to police.
Bicyclist dies in crash with vehicle in Tampa

January 06, 2018 11:08 PM

TAMPA

A bicyclist died in a crash with a vehicle in Tampa on Saturday, according to police.

The incident happened on Hillsborough Avenue.

Moses Carter Jr., 73, was riding his bicycle when he crossed into the path of a 2006 Nissan Frontier pickup truck, police said.

Carter was pronounced dead at the scene.

The roadway was closed between 22nd and 30th streets while police investigated the crash.

All lanes have since reopened.

No additional information was immediately available.

