Manatee homicide unit investigating shooting of two people in vehicle

The Manatee County Homicide Task Force is investigating a shooting of two people in a vehicle that took place Saturday afternoon.
According to Bradenton police, two unidentified victims were found in a vehicle in the 3200 block of State Road 64 East near the Carlton Arms apartment complex.
According to dispatch records, first responders were summoned at 3:53 p.m.
The shooting victims, whose identities have not been released, were taken to Blake Medical Center and were undergoing surgery, police said.
Additional information on their condition was not available Saturday evening.
No further information was immediately available.
Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan
