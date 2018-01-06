Driver swerves to avoid car in his path. He crashed into a tree instead

A Bradenton man is in serious condition after he was forced to swerve off of the road to avoid a car that drove directly in his path Saturday afternoon.
Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the 26-year-old driver of a 2003 BMW M3 was traveling south on Cattlemen Road in Sarasota when a white SUV made a U-turn in front of him. He pulled to the right to avoid striking the car and hit a tree.
The man was transported to Doctors Hospital of Sarasota. The white SUV was last seen traveling south on Cattlemen.
Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan
