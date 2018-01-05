For the first time, Manatee County Fair to hold parade honoring veterans

When the clock strikes 5 p.m. on the second Thursday of 2018, the season of Florida fairs officially kicks off.
The 102nd Manatee County Fair will be packed with the essentials: fried food, pig races, a baby contest and fair rides. In the chilly days before opening night, crews were getting into full gear preparing for the thousands of visitors.
“Go, baby, go!” a man shouted, leading the charge for others in pulling a striped tarp over a tall structure. Nearby, giant metal strawberries and reptiles sat on the Belle City Amusements Midway waiting for giddy fair-goers to hop in for a spin. The famous Church on the Rock strawberry shortcakes and Sunrise Kiwanis’ corn dogs — the latter keeps their secret batter recipe hidden in a vault — will soon stake out their spots, too.
This year will add something new.
On Jan. 16 — what would normally be a slow Tuesday that gets a boost in traffic due to free gate admission sponsored by PalmettoBUILD — the fair will hold its first veterans parade starting at 6 p.m. Military songs will be recited by Dennis Lee and thousands of flags are to be distributed to celebrate and give thanks those who have served in the armed forces, West said.
Veterans are encouraged to participate in the parade, which will start at the Kendrick and Harllee buildings, go to the exhibit hall and hold the rest of the event in the entertainment tent.
Classic country acts like Shenandoah with Marty Raybon, Colton Dixon and Phil Vassar are set to perform, and contests of the pie-eating, whip-popping and bale-decorating variety are also scheduled. More than 600 livestock exhibitions with students participating in 4H will vie for nearly $30,000 worth of prizes — during the first fair in 1916, the prize pool was just $500, fair manager Dan West said.
Last year, a record 182,000 people walked through the gates during the 11-day event, breaking a record set in five years prior by 10,000 visitors. Of course, fair officials hope 2018 will be another historic year.
Despite the chilly weather that has blasted Manatee County over the past week, fair organizers have been keeping a close eye on forecasts. West said they’re confident it will warm up in time for the fair, with the National Weather Service forecasting a high Thursday of 74.
Although country tunes and the agriculture events are the fair’s staples, it’s a time where everyone from Duette to Anna Maria Island can come together, West added.
“I think that’s what makes it special,” he said.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
If you go
What: The 102nd Manatee County Fair
When: Thursday, Jan. 11 through Sunday, Jan. 21
Hours: Varies, but can be found on ManateeCountyFair.com. The first day opens at 5 p.m.
Where: 1303 17th St. W., Palmetto
Admission: Adults ages 13 and up: $8; Seniors 55 and up: $7; Military with Active Status ID: $5; Children ages 6 to 12: $5; Children ages 5 and under: free. Information on special pricing days and armband specials are available on ManateeCountyFair.com.
