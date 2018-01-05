Want to volunteer at the Bradenton Police Department? Here’s why you should

More Videos 1:15 Bradenton Police Department’s volunteer of the year has some stories to tell Pause 0:57 A Saint Padre Pio shrine in Bradenton was the first of its kind in Florida 0:47 Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft 0:08 Rocky the police dog recovering after surgery 4:42 MLK essay winners announced 1:55 Planning begins for Riverwalk expansion 2:37 'When your brain changes, you can't pull yourself up from your bootstraps': Panel discusses opioid epidemic in Sarasota 2:22 Bitcoin Believers 0:31 Florida man discovers top of outdoor pool frozen solid 1:53 Ex-state legislator Daisy Baez pleads guilty to perjury charge in Miami Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Bradenton Police Department’s volunteer of the year has some stories to tell Judy Henshaw was named Bradenton Police Department Volunteer of the Year. After six years, she has some stories to tell. Judy Henshaw was named Bradenton Police Department Volunteer of the Year. After six years, she has some stories to tell. Mark Young Bradenton Herald

