Flights to and from Sarasota Bradenton International and Tampa International continue to be affected by the winter storm along the East Coast of the country.
Flights to and from Sarasota Bradenton International and Tampa International continue to be affected by the winter storm along the East Coast of the country. Bob Andres AP
Flights to and from Sarasota Bradenton International and Tampa International continue to be affected by the winter storm along the East Coast of the country. Bob Andres AP

Local

Winter weather in Northeast cancels more flights at Florida airports

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

January 05, 2018 11:45 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

As winter weather continues to impact much of the Northeast, air travel in Florida is also still feeling the effects, at least in snagged air travel.

At Sarasota Bradenton International Airport on Friday, JetBlue flights to New York-JFK and Boston were canceled as of 11 a.m. Friday, according to the airport’s flight status page.

Flights to SRQ from Boston and White Plains also were canceled.

Flights to and from the Northeast were canceled by Tampa International Airport on Friday, as was announced on the airport’s Twitter account.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

As of 11:15 a.m., Tampa International Airport’s flight status website showed a total of eight canceled flights and 38 delays. Several of the flights were to and from the Boston and New York airports, according to Spectrum Bay News 9.

But across the country, thousands of flights are grounded, Bay News 9 reported. More than 8 million Americans are under blizzard warnings.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft

    Polk County Sheriff's Office released video of a vehicle carrying possible suspects in the death of a Polk City man, an attack on a second man and the theft of as many as 31 guns.

Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft

Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft 0:47

Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft
Rocky the police dog recovering after surgery 0:08

Rocky the police dog recovering after surgery
A Saint Padre Pio shrine in Bradenton was the first of its kind in Florida 0:57

A Saint Padre Pio shrine in Bradenton was the first of its kind in Florida

View More Video