Winter weather in Northeast cancels more flights at Florida airports

As winter weather continues to impact much of the Northeast, air travel in Florida is also still feeling the effects, at least in snagged air travel.
At Sarasota Bradenton International Airport on Friday, JetBlue flights to New York-JFK and Boston were canceled as of 11 a.m. Friday, according to the airport’s flight status page.
Flights to SRQ from Boston and White Plains also were canceled.
Flights to and from the Northeast were canceled by Tampa International Airport on Friday, as was announced on the airport’s Twitter account.
Another chilly morning but we're up & running, happy to be in sunny #Florida! We're canceled flights to/from the northeast region and some weather-related delays so be sure to check your flights status if you're flying today. #WinterStorm2018 pic.twitter.com/pVYIHhVKmV— Tampa Intl Airport (@FlyTPA) January 5, 2018
As of 11:15 a.m., Tampa International Airport’s flight status website showed a total of eight canceled flights and 38 delays. Several of the flights were to and from the Boston and New York airports, according to Spectrum Bay News 9.
But across the country, thousands of flights are grounded, Bay News 9 reported. More than 8 million Americans are under blizzard warnings.
