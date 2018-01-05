Police dog recovers from medical scare

More Videos 0:47 Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft Pause 0:57 A Saint Padre Pio shrine in Bradenton was the first of its kind in Florida 4:42 MLK essay winners announced 1:55 Planning begins for Riverwalk expansion 0:34 Salvation Army shelter has been hitting capacity during this week's cold weather 2:37 'When your brain changes, you can't pull yourself up from your bootstraps': Panel discusses opioid epidemic in Sarasota 0:08 Rocky the police dog recovering after surgery 0:58 Skyway 10K will benefit military families and close part of bridge 2:22 Bitcoin Believers 1:16 Taste, smell, swing and even swim at this Ice Cream Museum Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Rocky the police dog recovering after surgery Rocky, a K9 with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, is recovering from emergency intestinal surgery in December. He is back to work but on light duty. Rocky, a K9 with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, is recovering from emergency intestinal surgery in December. He is back to work but on light duty. Manatee County Sheriff's Office via Twitter

Rocky, a K9 with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, is recovering from emergency intestinal surgery in December. He is back to work but on light duty. Manatee County Sheriff's Office via Twitter