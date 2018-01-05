17 residents out of their homes after Bradenton apartment fire

Four pets were lost and 17 residents were displaced after a Bradenton apartment fire Thursday evening.
The Bradenton Fire Department was called to Sun Chase Apartments in the 6000 block of 30th Avenue West around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Crews arrived to see smoke and flames showing from multiple apartments. After approximately 15 minutes, firefighters had the flames out, according to the Bradenton Fire Department.
There were no reported injuries, but four pets were lost. The fire also displaced 17 residents in eight apartments. The American Red Cross provided assistance to those who were displaced.
Officials estimated the fire caused about $400,000 in property damage.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Units from Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue, West Manatee Fire Rescue, Manatee County EMS and Bradenton Police Department assisted at the scene.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
