Freeze warning in effect, cooler temperatures to linger into weekend

The chill isn’t going away yet, but meteorologists are predicting a warm up for the area early next week.
A freeze warning is in effect in Manatee County until 9 a.m., indicating the area will see sub-freezing temperatures early Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Wind chill values could make early Friday morning feel about 27 degrees but the day will turn sunny and see a high near 56.
Saturday is expected to be sunny with a high near 60.
According to Spectrum Bay News 9 meteorologists, temperatures will stay below average this weekend with a slight warm up on the way for Sunday and Monday before another upper trough comes to the area late Monday and into Tuesday. However, this next one does not appear to be as intense as what Tampa Bay experienced this week.
Sunday will see a high near 68 with sunny skies, according to the NWS.
There’s a 20 percent chance of rain Monday, but the day’s high will be near 76. The chance of rain increases to 40 percent Monday night with a low near 58.
Tuesday and Wednesday will also see a 30 percent chance of showers and a high in the low 70s.
By Thursday, the high is expected to be near 76 again, according to the NWS.
Sara Nealeigh
