Local students look forward to improved race relations at MLK essay contest

More than five decades ago, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said he had a dream that all men would be treated equally. Thursday night, local middle and high school students presented essays discussing American race relations in his honor.
Judges said 229 entries were submitted for this year’s MLK Speech and Essay contest. The finalists were invited to the Palmetto Youth Center, 501 17th St. W., Palmetto, to present their essays in hopes of winning cash prizes.
Each essay sought to answer one question: Where do we go from here? While every student had different ideas on how the nation could move forward, some students’ ideas and speech skills stood out from the crowd.
One of those students was Alexis Dorrell, a senior at Bayshore High School. Her essay won the grand prize of $150 and a new Dell computer and printer. She said she learned of the contest from a guidance counselor, and her friends urged her to submit an essay.
Never miss a local story.
“At first I was like, ‘I’m a mixed kid growing up in a white household, so I don’t know if my opinion is substantial,’ ” Dorrell said. “But my friends reminded me that I’m good at public speaking and I’m not afraid to say what my opinions are. So I said, ‘You know what? I’ll do it.’ ”
Dorrell said she struggled to boil her speech down to the 700-word limit mentioned in the essay prompt, but with the help of her boyfriend, managed to do so. Her essay touched on topics such as police brutality and white privilege.
“Ask yourself this question right now. Have you ever walked past a cop and got nervous,” Dorrell asked the crowd of about 100 people. “You don’t have anything illegal on you, you haven’t done anything illegal, yet you’re freakishly nervous just to walk past them. A lot of people don’t understand what that’s like, but they say we’re overreacting.”
Dorrell keeps up with news but said she won’t let negative news cloud her view of society overall. She hopes that protests continue until social injustice is a thing of the past.
Kennedy Burnette, a seventh-grader at Nolan Middle School, was the grand prize winner among middle school contestants. Her essay questioned whether the world has actually progressed since MLK’s 1963 speech.
She cited President Donald Trump’s irrational tweets as evidence that the world is just as unsteady as it was 55 years ago and said she doesn’t believe the country has made much progress, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t believe it can happen.
“In order to keep moving in life and progressing to get our goal, we must always forgive and forget — love and trust,” Burnette said. “Only then will we reach our goal of unity and happiness.”
There were runner-up winners and honorable mentions, all of which received cash prizes. Atzel Reyes, Kamron Ubry and Thomas Sinclair won second place, third place and honorable mention among high school students. Ava Alderson, Carissa Bailey and Magdelana Sindel won second place, third place and honorable mention among middle school students.
Contest winners are invited to a Jan. 12 banquet.
Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan
MLK Essay Contest finalists
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Ava Alderson, King, eighth grade
Sierra Arnsperger, Haile, eighth grade
Carissa Bailey, Haile, eighth grade
Eden Boback, Haile, eighth grade
Jessica Burdette, King, eighth grade
Kennedy Burnette, Nolan, seventh grade
Claire Catalani, King, eighth grade
Noah Costello, King, eighth grade
Dominic Cozzette, Haile, seventh grade
Grace Diggens, King, eighth grade
Madilyn Frick, Haile, eighth grade
Paige Handley, Haile, eighth grade
Thomas Heckler, King, eighth grade
Magdelana Sindel, King, eighth grade
Ilona Vansprundel, Haile, eighth grade
Lily Zubr, Haile, eighth grade
HIGH SCHOOL
Rebekkah Brining, Bayshore, 10th grade
Diamanteliz Crespo, Bayshore, 10th grade
Alexis Dorrell, Bayshore, 12th grade
Hayden Palino, Bayshore, 11th grade
Gabriella Quinones, Bayshore, 12th grade
Arely Quintero, Bayshore, 11th grade
Atzel Reyes, Bayshore, 12th grade
Thomas Sinclair, 10th grade
Brian Smith, Bayshore, 10th grade
Kamron Ubry, Bayshore, ninth grade
Destiny Womack, Bayshore, 11th grade
Zachary Wright, Bayshore, 11th grade
Amani Young, Palmetto, 10th grade
Comments