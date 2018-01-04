Local

Motorcyclist, 18, dies after collision with F-150

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

January 04, 2018 02:06 PM

RIVERVIEW

An 18-year-old motorcyclist died Thursday morning after weaving in and out of traffic while speeding, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 8:50 a.m., Bradley Broughton, of Wimauma, was traveling northbound on U.S. 301 driving a 2016 Yamaha FZ6R motorcycle in the center lane. Broughton was traveling at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out traffic, troopers said.

A 71-year-old man from Tampa was traveling southbound on U.S. 301 in a 1999 Ford F-150 and turned left onto Ambleside Boulevard The motorcycle collided with the right side of the truck.

Broughton died at the scene, troopers said. The driver of the Ford F-150 was treated for minor injuries.

