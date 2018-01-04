The City of Bradenton is becoming increasingly concerned with fire extinguisher thefts and the amount of homeless leaving messes in the city garage.
Local

Rash of fire extinguisher thefts from parking garage raises alarm

By Mark Young

myoung@bradenton.com

January 04, 2018 01:57 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

Bradenton

Someone keeps stealing fire extinguishers out of the Bradenton municipal parking garage. Not since someone kept dumping used toilet paper on a city-owned lot have city officials been left baffled by a crime that seemingly makes no sense.

Jim McLellan, public works director, said the extinguishers are “disappearing at a ridiculous rate,” from the garage located on the corner of 12th Street West and Eighth Avenue West.

The thefts are baffling, but not uncommon. Fire extinguishers are required by law to be at the public’s disposal in case of an emergency, which leaves them vulnerable to theft.

Fire extinguisher thefts AP photo 1
A massive fire erupted in a Liverpool parking garage on New Year’s Day, highlighting safety concerns in a recent rash of fire extinguisher thefts from the Bradenton municipal parking garage on 12th Street West.
Peter Byrne AP

At about $200 apiece, it can get expensive when they go missing on a regular basis, but more important are the safety concerns. On New Year’s Day in Liverpool, a massive parking garage fire destroyed 1,400 vehicles and witnesses reported one car after another exploding as the fire raged.

“You can see how quickly something can become a disaster,” Economic Development Director Carl Callahan said.

The thefts brought to light other safety concerns in the garage. Those using the garage have reported growing concerns about the aggressive nature of the homeless sleeping in the garage and using the stairwell as a restroom.

“Several of the girls are scared to walk to and from their cars,” Vice Mayor Gene Brown said. “A couple of people living in there are aggressively interacting with them and they are also urinating in the stairwell.”

McLellan said he is in communication with the police department about installing security cameras. Bradenton Police Chief Melanie Bevan said there is at least one officer devoted to downtown at all times above and beyond responding to dispatch calls.

tt_extinguisher_2
The City of Bradenton is becoming increasingly concerned with fire extinguisher thefts and the amount of homeless leaving messes in the city garage.
Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

As far as the extinguisher thefts go, if anyone has information or sees something suspicious, they can call the non-emergency number at 941-932-9300. The city will also post the number in the garage.

McLellan said he didn’t have a time frame for the installation of cameras, “But we are moving quickly in that direction.”

Stealing fire extinguishers creates a safety hazard, which is why stealing one is a third-degree felony.

“It carries five years in prison,” city attorney Bill Lisch said. “It’s a dangerous thing to do.”

Mark Young: 941-745-7041, @urbanmark2014

