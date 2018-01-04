Man says bobcat attacked him in Tampa condo, files lawsuit

A Tampa man is pressing charges after he says he was attacked by a bobcat in a condo in May 2017.
Marcos Hernandez says on May 16, 2017, he was seriously injured after Christine Lee’s bobcat attacked him in a condo at Skypoint Condos while he was lawfully on the property, according to a report by ABC Action News. The building is a 36-story high-rise at 777 N. Ashley Drive in downtown Tampa.
Hernandez, who is a contractor, says he did not provoke the animal, and was entering the property for an inspection. That’s when the cat attacked him, he says.
The lawsuit was filed in December and claims that Lee was negligent by keeping the animal “unleashed” in the condo, which resulted in Hernandez’ injury, the outlet said.
Never miss a local story.
He is also suing the Skypoint Condominum Association because, he says the organization failed to “warn those invitee of the known dangers and dangerous conditions, including but not limited to the bobcat on the premises.”
Hernandez is seeking unspecified damages.
According to the FWC, permits are required to have a bobcat.
Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman
Comments