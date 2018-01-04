Teen airlifted to hospital after crash

Two teenagers were in a car whose drive lost control and overturned Wednesday night on State Road 72, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The driver is in serious condition.
The two boys, both 16 and from Sarasota, were traveling in a 2013 Nissan Altima eastbound on SR 72 around 8:30 p.m.
The driver lost control and veered into the westbound shoulder, causing the car to overturn, troopers said.
It came to a final rest about 25 feet from the roadway.
The driver was flown by Bay Flight to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.
The passenger was taken by ambulance to Doctors Hospital of Sarasota, but was not seriously injured, troopers said.
Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman
