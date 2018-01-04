Flights to and from Sarasota Bradenton International and Tampa International are being affected by the winter storm along the East Coast of the country.
Local

SRQ, Tampa airports cancel flights as winter storm moves north

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

January 04, 2018 08:45 AM

Winter storms along the East Coast of the United States are creating snags in Florida air travel.

Four flights out of Sarasota Bradenton International Airport were canceled Thursday morning; an Elite Airways flight to Portland, Maine; A United flight to Newark, N.J.; a JetBlue flight to JFK in New York; and a JetBlue flight to Boston, according to the airport’s flight status page.

For those planning to fly into SRQ on Thursday, four flights have been canceled – a United flight from Newark, a JetBlue flight from JFK, a JetBlue flight from Boston and an Elite Airways flight from Portland, Maine, were canceled as of 8 a.m.

According to Spectrum Bay News 9, Tampa International Airport had canceled 50 flights as of 8:30 a.m. and six flights were delayed.

The number of affected flights, however, could change throughout the day. Check the status of flights at Tampa International Airport here and SRQ here.

The winter storm causing the delays is the same that came through Florida on Wednesday, according to Bay News 9.

As it moved north, the storm dropped several inches of snow in North Carolina. New York is preparing for blizzard conditions Thursday.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

