Freeze warning in effect for Manatee County

While there may not be snow to prove it, it’s still cold in Manatee County. So cold, it could be freezing.
A freeze warning is in effect for parts of Manatee County from 3 to 9 a.m. Friday, meaning sub-freezing temperatures are highly likely, according to the National Weather Service.
Inland Hillsborough, Pasco, Polk and coastal Hernando counties also have a freeze warning in effect Friday morning. according to Spectrum Bay News 9 meteorologists. Citrus and inland Hernando counties have a hard freeze warning in effect until 9 a.m. Friday.
Forecasts are still pointing toward more chilly days.
Thursday’s anticipated high is nearly 56 degrees in Bradenton, according to the NWS.
Though it will be sunny, the chill will stick around for most of the weekend.
Friday will see a high near 55 degrees while Saturday will get as warm as 59, according to the NWS.
By Sunday temperatures will nearly reach 70, but the low temperature for the day will still be in the 50s.
Early next week kicks off with a small chance of showers, with a 20 percent chance on Monday. Despite the chance for rain, the high is finally expected to rise above 70 and should stay in the 70s into Tuesday before dipping into the upper 60s again Wednesday, according to the NWS.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
