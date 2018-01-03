Local

Multi-car crash on I-75 cleared from roadway

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

January 03, 2018 02:29 PM

Multiple cars crashed on Interstate 75 Wednesday afternoon north of the Ellenton exit, causing two northbound lanes to be blocked for about an hour, according to EMS.

Five vehicles were involved in the crash; four received minor damage and the other was moderately damaged, officials said.

It is not known if there were anyone was injured in the crash.

The two right northbound lanes were blocked for the cleanup of debris.

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman

