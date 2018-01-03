Man, 26, killed in crash on roundabout

A 26-year-old man was killed in the early hours of Wednesday morning when he struck multiple medians after failing to properly turn in a roundabout, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Jacob Michael Brown, of Sarasota, was driving a 2012 Kia Sorento north on Tuttle Avenue around 2:55 a.m. when he started to approach the roundabout at the intersection with Siesta Drive, troopers said.
Brown failed to turn in the roundabout and hit the curb in the median of Tuttle Avenue.
The car continued to travel north and slammed into the median of the roundabout. The front of the vehicle struck a tree in the median as well, FHP reported.
