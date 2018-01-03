Local

Man, 26, killed in crash on roundabout

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

January 03, 2018 11:25 AM

SARASOTA

A 26-year-old man was killed in the early hours of Wednesday morning when he struck multiple medians after failing to properly turn in a roundabout, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Jacob Michael Brown, of Sarasota, was driving a 2012 Kia Sorento north on Tuttle Avenue around 2:55 a.m. when he started to approach the roundabout at the intersection with Siesta Drive, troopers said.

Brown failed to turn in the roundabout and hit the curb in the median of Tuttle Avenue.

The car continued to travel north and slammed into the median of the roundabout. The front of the vehicle struck a tree in the median as well, FHP reported.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police release the 911 call that led to the deadly 'swatting'

    A 911 caller told police he was holding his mother and little brother hostage in a house. Listen to the 911 call that led to the deadly "swatting" in Wichita, Kansas.

Police release the 911 call that led to the deadly 'swatting'

Police release the 911 call that led to the deadly 'swatting' 4:59

Police release the 911 call that led to the deadly 'swatting'
Frostbite and how to prevent it 0:36

Frostbite and how to prevent it
Video captures scene of police-involved shooting in Anna Maria 0:23

Video captures scene of police-involved shooting in Anna Maria

View More Video