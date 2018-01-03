Wind chill advisory in effect for Manatee Wednesday night

A light rain started Wednesday morning with a chill, but the wind is going to make it even cooler.
The National Weather Service issued a wind chill advisory that will be in effect for Manatee County overnight Wednesday, starting at 10 p.m. and lasting until 10 a.m. Thursday.
Wednesday will be breezy with gusts possibly as high as 21 mph, according to the NWS.
Light showers ushered in Wednesday morning but the sun will gradually come out as the day goes on, according to the NWS. The high will be near 58, the low in the 40s and there is a 70 percent chance of rain.
Early Thursday morning could see wind chill values as low as 36, with wind gusts reaching as high as 18 mph. During the day, forecasters say it will be sunny with a high near 56 but could get as low as 38, according to the NWS.
Friday and Saturday will continue to be sunny with highs in the 50s. Temperatures could be back in the 70s as early as Sunday, when the NWS predicts a high of around 71.
Early next week could start off with a chance of storms, but highs still in the 70s.
A freeze watch is in effect for Citrus, Polk, Hernando, as well as inland Pasco and Hillsborough counties late Wednesday into Thursday.
But the Tampa Bay area isn’t the only place feeling the winter chill. According to Spectrum Bay News 9, there have been reports of freezing rain in some of areas of North Florida and parts of South Georgia are expecting freezing rain and snow.
