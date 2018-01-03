Traffic Watch: Your morning commute for Jan. 3, 2018

Here’s what you might see on your Wednesday morning commute.
Last updated: 9:25 a.m.
Interstate 75
- Crash in southbound lanes at mile marker 221, Bradenton, no roadblock reported;
- Crash in southbound lanes at mile marker 260, Tampa, roadway clear;
- Crash on northbound ramp to westbound 400 at mile marker 261, Seffner, roadway open.
Interstate 275
- Crash in southbound lanes at mile marker 46, Tampa, roadblock in right lane;
- Crash in westbound lanes of Howard Frankland Bridge, Tampa, no roadblock reported;
- Debris in westbound lanes of Howard Frankland Bridge, possible ladder on bridge, Tampa;
- Crash in northbound lanes at mile marker 26, St. Petersburg, roadway clear.
Sunshine Skyway
- No major incidents to report, traffic flowing.
Manatee Avenue/State Road 64
- No major incidents to report, traffic flowing.
Cortez Road
- No major incidents to report, traffic flowing.
State Road 70
- Crash at River Club Boulevard, Bradenton, no roadblock reported.
Other crashes of note:
- Crash, State Road 62 at Saffold Road, Parrish, no roadblock reported;
- Crash, Bayshore Gardens Parkway at 63rd Avenue West, Bradenton, roadblock in eastbound lane of 63rd Avenue West;
- Fatal crash on Southgate Circle at Siesta Circle, Sarasota, roadblock;
- Crash on Ulmerton Road at 49th Street North, Clearwater, no roadblock reported;
- Crash, U.S. 301 at Gibsonton Drive, Riverview, no roadblock reported;
- Crash, Interstate 4 westbound at mile marker 8, Tampa, no roadblock reported;
- Crash, State Road 618 westbound at mile marker 4, Tampa, no roadblock reported;
Information for this report is from the Florida Highway Patrol’s live traffic crash and road conditions report.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
