Better sidewalks could be coming to U.S. 41

Along some portions of a busy Manatee County highway, eroded grass often takes the place of what should be a proper sidewalk. In this case, it’s the only path, which is a problem, the state transportation department says.
Two sections nearly one mile in length each on U.S. 41 will be subject of public meeting put on by the Florida Department of Transportation on Jan. 16.
The meeting, presented in an informal “open house” fashion from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Ramada Waterfront Sarasota, will showcase the option of constructing new sidewalks on either side of U.S. 41 — from 69th Avenue West to 63rd Avenue West and 53rd Avenue West to Cortez Road West — as well as making improvements to existing sidewalks for signals and lighting.
The U.S. 41 project is in its project development and environment study phase, and is one of several projects happening in Manatee County, including changes to the Interstate 75 exchange at State Road 64.
“This public meeting is being conducted to give interested persons an opportunity to express their views concerning the location, conceptual design, and social, economic and environmental effects of the proposed improvements,” the department’s public notice states.
If you go
What: FDOT meeting on U.S. 41 sidewalk improvements
When: Jan. 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Ramada Waterfront Sarasota, 7150 N. Tamiami Trail
