Courtesy of Ryan Moore

Power lines down near Cortez Road

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

January 02, 2018 01:00 PM

For those out and about on this frigid day, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office warns of wires in the roadway near a busy intersection.

A tweet from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office reported wires down across the road near Cortez Road and Fifth Street West.

Photos show a downed wire atop of a car. The condition of the vehicle’s driver is not known.

Motorists should use alternate routes if possible.

Florida 511’s live traffic map is showing some delays in the area.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

