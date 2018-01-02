Power lines down near Cortez Road

For those out and about on this frigid day, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office warns of wires in the roadway near a busy intersection.
A tweet from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office reported wires down across the road near Cortez Road and Fifth Street West.
Photos show a downed wire atop of a car. The condition of the vehicle’s driver is not known.
Motorists should use alternate routes if possible.
Florida 511’s live traffic map is showing some delays in the area.
Wires down across the roadway near Cortez and 5th Street West. Use alternate routes if possible.— Manatee Sheriff (@ManateeSheriff) January 2, 2018
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
