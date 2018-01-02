More Videos

Video shows moments before victim is shot to death 2:01

Video shows moments before victim is shot to death

Pause
Would you go into the frigid water for charity? 2:14

Would you go into the frigid water for charity?

The day after a shooting in Anna Maria 2:38

The day after a shooting in Anna Maria

Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction 2:44

Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction

Share in some New Year’s resolutions 3:13

Share in some New Year’s resolutions

Joe DiMaggio and Ted Williams play a role in the 10th Annual Shamrock Shiver 2:52

Joe DiMaggio and Ted Williams play a role in the 10th Annual Shamrock Shiver

Watch as these South Carolina beachgoers take a cold New Year's Day plunge 1:09

Watch as these South Carolina beachgoers take a cold New Year's Day plunge

Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

Snow in Florida! 1:10

Snow in Florida!

Staffing crunch hits Manatee County Government 1:36

Staffing crunch hits Manatee County Government

  • Manatees at power company's viewing center in Apollo Beach

    The Manatee Viewing Center near Tampa Electric's Big Bend Power Station in Apollo Beach, Fla., is perfect spot to see manatees that gather there in the winter to enjoy the warm waters put out by the plant. This video is from February 2016.

The Manatee Viewing Center near Tampa Electric's Big Bend Power Station in Apollo Beach, Fla., is perfect spot to see manatees that gather there in the winter to enjoy the warm waters put out by the plant. This video is from February 2016.
The Manatee Viewing Center near Tampa Electric's Big Bend Power Station in Apollo Beach, Fla., is perfect spot to see manatees that gather there in the winter to enjoy the warm waters put out by the plant. This video is from February 2016.

Local

Swarm of manatees migrate south in search of warmer waters

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

January 02, 2018 08:41 AM

UPDATED 1 HOUR 26 MINUTES AGO

ORANGE CITY

Snowbirds aren’t the only ones who travel south in search of warmer conditions during wintertime. Manatees do it, too.

As the weather, and the water, got significantly colder over the holiday weekend, more than 300 manatees migrated south Monday in search of warmer waters, according to WFTV 9.

They went to Blue Spring State Park, which is located northeast of Orlando. The park has seen a surge in animals in recent weeks, a common occurrence as temperatures drop, park officials told the outlet.

On Monday, people crowded around the guardrail to snap pictures of the manatees. Park officials said they counted 307 in the water.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Manatees can't suffer cold water for long periods of time so once the water temperature drops below 68 degrees then they will search for warmer waters,” Florida Park Services specialist Darrell Thomas told WFTV 9.

The spring stays at 72 degrees year-round, making it a favorite among manatees looking to warm up a bit.

Once conditions warm, the manatees will return to the open water, park officials said.

Another popular spot for manatees to congregate is near Tampa Electric’s Big Bend Power Station off U.S. 41 in Apollo Beach. A viewing center there is open to the public.

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Video shows moments before victim is shot to death 2:01

Video shows moments before victim is shot to death

Pause
Would you go into the frigid water for charity? 2:14

Would you go into the frigid water for charity?

The day after a shooting in Anna Maria 2:38

The day after a shooting in Anna Maria

Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction 2:44

Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction

Share in some New Year’s resolutions 3:13

Share in some New Year’s resolutions

Joe DiMaggio and Ted Williams play a role in the 10th Annual Shamrock Shiver 2:52

Joe DiMaggio and Ted Williams play a role in the 10th Annual Shamrock Shiver

Watch as these South Carolina beachgoers take a cold New Year's Day plunge 1:09

Watch as these South Carolina beachgoers take a cold New Year's Day plunge

Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

Snow in Florida! 1:10

Snow in Florida!

Staffing crunch hits Manatee County Government 1:36

Staffing crunch hits Manatee County Government

  • Video shows moments before victim is shot to death

    Broward Sheriff's Office released surveillance video showing the moments before Ervin Watson, 27, shot Philip Antonino, 57, to death on Sept. 22, 2017. Watson was detained on Dec. 12 by Canadian authorities trying to flee the United States.

Video shows moments before victim is shot to death

View More Video