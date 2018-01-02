Swarm of manatees migrate south in search of warmer waters

Snowbirds aren’t the only ones who travel south in search of warmer conditions during wintertime. Manatees do it, too.
As the weather, and the water, got significantly colder over the holiday weekend, more than 300 manatees migrated south Monday in search of warmer waters, according to WFTV 9.
They went to Blue Spring State Park, which is located northeast of Orlando. The park has seen a surge in animals in recent weeks, a common occurrence as temperatures drop, park officials told the outlet.
On Monday, people crowded around the guardrail to snap pictures of the manatees. Park officials said they counted 307 in the water.
“Manatees can't suffer cold water for long periods of time so once the water temperature drops below 68 degrees then they will search for warmer waters,” Florida Park Services specialist Darrell Thomas told WFTV 9.
The spring stays at 72 degrees year-round, making it a favorite among manatees looking to warm up a bit.
Once conditions warm, the manatees will return to the open water, park officials said.
Another popular spot for manatees to congregate is near Tampa Electric’s Big Bend Power Station off U.S. 41 in Apollo Beach. A viewing center there is open to the public.
