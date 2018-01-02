Interstate 75 reopened after crash spilled gravel into roadway

Here’s what you might see on your Tuesday morning commute.
A truck carrying a load of gravel overturned on Interstate 75 in Lee County, blocking several lanes of traffic for hours Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The truck was traveling southbound on I-75 near mile marker 126 in the outside lane when it began to veer to the right. The driver, a 60-year-old Estero man, over-corrected and the truck went across the center lane to the inside lane. The driver over-corrected again, this time to the right, and the vehicle turned over onto its left side, according to FHP.
Gravel spilled into the road and blocked all southbound lanes until around 10 a.m. when the road was reopened. The driver suffered minor injuries.
Never miss a local story.
Last updated: 10 a.m.
Interstate 75
- Crash in southbound lanes at mile marker 198, Sarasota, no roadblock reported;
- Crash in southbound lanes at mile marker 237, Ruskin, roadblock.
- Crash in southbound lanes at mile marker 126, Lee County, all lanes blocked.
Interstate 275
- Crash in northbound lanes at mile marker 39, Tampa, no roadblock reported;
- Crash in southbound lanes at mile marker 47, Tampa, roadway clear.
Sunshine Skyway
- No major incidents to report, traffic flowing.
Manatee Avenue/State Road 64
- Crash at 60th Street Court East, Bradenton, roadway clear.
Cortez Road
- Crash at 26th Street West, Bradenton, roadway cleared.
State Road 70
- No major incidents to report, traffic flowing.
Other crashes of note:
- U.S. 301 at State Road 674, Sun City Center, no roadblock reported;
- East Adamo Drive at U.S. 301, Tampa, northbound right turn lane blocked.
Click here for a real-time traffic map from our news partners at Bay News 9.
Information for this report is from the Florida Highway Patrol’s live traffic crash and road conditions report.
Check back for updates.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments