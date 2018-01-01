10th annual Shamrock Shiver raises $20K on chilly day at beach

Participants in the 10th Annual Shamrock Shiver Charity Plunge come out of the water Monday on Bradenton Beach. At left in a dress is the real Miss Alaska 2017, Angelina Klapperich, who grew up in Alaska but whose mother lives locally. Even Klapperich had to admit it was pretty cold out on the beach on New Year’s Day. Richard Dymond rdymond@bradenton.com