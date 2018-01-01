First Manatee County baby of 2018 brings six pounds of joy to family

Emily Baker wept tears of happiness Monday to see how her tiny newborn son — Manatee County’s first baby of 2018 — had brought such big joy to her family.
Healthy baby boy Kiah Casseus was born at 1:25 a.m. Monday weighing six pounds, three ounces and measuring 19 1/2 inches long, confirmed Katie Powers, a registered nurse and perinatal educator at the Family BirthPlace at Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton, where Kiah was born.
Baker, who is from the Palmetto area, was feeling fine physically Monday, although she said there were some dramatics near the end of her natural birth when Kiah changed positions just before delivery. But her tears were because of the loving support from her boyfriend’s family, she said.
“It means a lot,” said Baker, who hopes to go into the medical field as a certified nursing assistant.
With his arm around Baker in her hospital bed Monday was Baker’s boyfriend, Bradenton landscaper Erik Ramsey, 29.
“I’m a little nervous but excited,” Ramsey said of his new role. “I just want him to have a happy life, be healthy and make good choices.”
“To always know he is loved,” Powers added.
Powers presented Baker with a special blue basket from the hospital with gifts for Kiah, including shampoo, diapers, baby bath soap, shoes, toys and hygiene products. When Powers read off the contents, at the exact moment she said, “toys,” Kiah squealed.
“Ohh, did you hear that,” his mom said with a big smile.
Standing next to Baker’s bed was Erik’s mother, Barbara Ramsey.
“They’ve known each other for a long time,” Barbara Ramsey said of her son and Baker. “They’ve been best friends and really have supported each other. We’ve come a long way as a family.”
Ramsey met Baker when she was in middle school and he in high school. They have a six-year-old son together named Aven.
“I think they will make wonderful parents for Kiah,” Powers said of Erik and Emily.
Jacob Ramsey, 24, Erik’s brother, also came to the hospital Monday to see his newest family member, as did Jacob’s girlfriend, Rachel Gallant, and their young daughter, Nevaeh Ramsey, who, interestingly, insisted she was no longer named Nevaeh Ramsey but was now and forever more, Catboy.
“Catboy is a character on a show she loves,” Rachel Gallant said.
Erik and Jacob Ramsey are both landscapers and have a goal to open their own business.
“You never know,” said Erik Ramsey when asked if Kiah may one day be part of their company.
“Erik was born here at Manatee Memorial Hospital in 1988,” Barbara Ramsey said as the family spoke to Powers, who has worked with moms for many years and writes a column about babies in the Bradenton Herald.
“I could have taken care of you,” Powers told Erik Ramsey with a grin.
