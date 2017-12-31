Stepfather arrested after beaten boy, 7, found dead in motel

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 7-year-old boy at a Seffner motel
Jack Junior Montgomery, 31, is charged with first-degree felony murder and aggravated child abuse.
Investigators say Montgomery called 911 Saturday morning after his stepson, Brice Russell, would not wake up.
First responders arrived at the Masters Inn on State Road 579, and the boy was pronounced dead.
Montgomery was watching the Russell and his three siblings while their mother, 28-year-old Donya Shenita Russell, was at work.
Investigators say Montgomery punched his stepson in the face, mouth and stomach. They said he also threw the boy around the motel room and shoved his face in the carpet.
Montgomery also threatened to harm the other children if they didn’t join in the beating, investigators say. Out of fear, one of the children hit the boy.
The children told deputies Montgomery threw Russell against a shelf. They said the 7-year-old was bleeding from his mouth and never woke up.
The Medical Examiner’s Office determined Russell died as a result of homicidal violence.
