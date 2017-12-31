Many share their ‘new beginnings’ resolutions at New Year’s street party

2:01 Video shows moments before victim is shot to death Pause

2:38 The day after a shooting in Anna Maria

3:38 What is PTSD?

3:56 Glimpse the groundbreaking for Manatee County's newest high school in Parrish

2:52 Joe DiMaggio and Ted Williams play a role in the 10th Annual Shamrock Shiver

2:22 Bitcoin Believers

0:46 How to choose which cryptocurrency to invest in

2:40 Minor league hockey team hosts epic wiener dog race

1:36 Staffing crunch hits Manatee County Government