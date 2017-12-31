Many share their ‘new beginnings’ resolutions at New Year’s street party

Amid the music and horns and whistles and kissing, there were literally thousands of new beginnings dreams, hopes and resolutions being swapped in the hours and minutes before midnight during the 2018 New Year’s Eve street party on Old Main Street in Bradenton on Sunday.
Some of those resolutions were about keeping a great love going strong. Some were about the desire to finally be able to rent a home. Some were about the pride in doing a job and doing it well. Some were a dream for first-time home ownership.
A marriage, finally
Bradenton’s Bruce Stevens and his fiancée, Laura Hutchinson, are getting married in February in Hawaii after a 27-year engagement.
The couple spent New Year’s Eve in the Lost Kangaroo Pub.
“It was a case of, ‘If it ain’t broke don’t fix it,’” Stevens said of his 27 years living with Hutchinson without marriage. “It sounds stupid, but we lived together for 27 years and raised her children and grandchildren. But, now, I am 57 years old and she is 40, and it’s time to just do this for ourselves.”
“Now it’s our time, and that’s what we are doing,” Hutchinson said after laughing at the news that she was just 40.
They said vows to each other right there in the bar on New Year’s Eve.
“Bruce, I love you,” Hutchinson told Stevens. “You have been my very best friend for so long. I can’t even think of how long it’s been and there is nothing I want more for us then to be together for ever and ever and ever.”
“Laura, when I first met you my heart started fluttering like crazy,” Stevens said to Hutchinson. “You’ve been so important to me. We have gone through everything from A to Z in our lives from really hard times to really good times. I wouldn’t want to spend the rest of my life with anyone but you. You are my soul mate and my friend. You have my heart forever.”
A home for Bella
Jose Centeno and his girlfriend, April Gentry, who both drive trucks for Flowers Bakery in Bradenton, were celebrating New Year’s on Old Main with their gentle pitbull, Bella.
“It’s been rough,” Gentry said of 2017. “We just moved here from Milwaukee.”
“We came here a week before Hurricana Irma,” Centeno said. “We stayed in a motel. We are still staying in rooms. We wanted to rent a house, but no one will rent to us because of Bella being a pitbull. Just look at her. You don’t have to ask if she is gentle.”
Asked what her hope for 2018 was, Gentry paused a moment and said, “That it would be better than 2017.”
Home ownership in 2018
Stanley King is a Bradenton sanitation worker who drives a side loader. On Sunday he was working with his supervisor, Corbett Matthews, making sure the garbage cans did not get overloaded during the street party.
But King had his own New Year’s dream.
“My dream is to own a home,” King said. “I’ve been trying. It’s credit right now. I’ve been renting for years. I’m working on a down payment.”
Matthews does own his own home.
“Just keep doing what you are doing,” Matthews told King. “That’s all you can do.”
Thankfulness
Three Bradenton Police Department officers spent their New Year’s Eve in uniform working the street party. But all three said they were thankful at year’s end.
Officer Jordan Sullivan was thankful to be living in Bradenton.
“Bradenton is such an interesting place,” Sullivan said. “There are so many different kinds of people. We have the water. We have the city and beach close by. It’s a great place to live.”
“Bradenton is our own little slice of heaven,” said Lt. William Fowler.
“The community really bonds together,” said Sgt. Anthony Cerniglia, who added: “I’m also thankful for my family, my two little girls, my friends and my job.”
