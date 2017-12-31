Man, 57, charged with sexual battery on young girls

A 57-year-old man has been charged with sexual battery on multiple victims under 12 years of age.
Gulfport police arrested Joseph Forgetta on Saturday after a young girl told her mother that Forgetta had committed a sex act with her the previous evening, a police report stated.
Police said the victim and two other children were staying the night at the home of a family member who is involved in a relationship with Forgetta.
During the investigation, police learned that Forgetta had committed sex acts with at least one other victim, also under the age of 12, on two previous occasions during the past year, according to the report. Officials said he also took photos and video during the incidents.
Police believe there may be additional victims, particularly among those who live near Forgetta in the area of 52nd Street and 29th Avenue South.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Gulfport Police Department at 727-582-6177.
