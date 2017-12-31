Deputies are conducting a death investigation in Polk City, near the Polk County Correctional Institution.
Man shoots 2 in Polk City before turning gun on himself, deputies say

Spectrum Bay News 9

December 31, 2017 12:02 AM

POLK CITY

A man shot and killed his nephew after an argument in Polk City on Saturday, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to 9511 Evans Road, near the Polk County Correctional Institution.

Sheriff Grady Judd shared details about the incident during a press conference Saturday night.

According to Judd, the man and his wife were visiting from Kentucky.

The couple went to dinner and got into an argument, deputies said. They returned to the nephew’s home and were still arguing.

When the man’s nephew tried to calm his uncle down, the man pulled out a gun and fatally shot him. The man’s niece rushed to help her husband and she was shot as well. She was taken to a hospital.

The man then turned the gun on himself, deputies said.

The names of the people involved have not been released.

