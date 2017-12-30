Local

Sheriff’s units, medics called to emergency on Anna Maria Island

Herald staff report

December 30, 2017 09:15 PM

Anna Maria

A police investigation involving several Manatee County Sheriff’s Office units is underway on Anna Maria Island at Gulf Drive and Pine Avenue, according to observers at the scene.

Dispatch records show that a medical emergency was reported at 8:08 p.m. and that paramedics were sent to the scene.

Observers say the incident may involve a shooting, but authorities have yet to provide details or confirmation on the nature of the situation.

Authorities have blocked off the intersection with police tape and restricted traffic in the area.

