Hundreds of kids blast horns, explore service vehicles at Touch a Truck event

They were loud and they were proud as they tugged cables and honked horns at the fourth annual Touch a Truck event at the Manatee County Central Library.
Organizers said more than 600 people showed up Saturday morning for the community event that gives local children the opportunity to play with their favorite toys — but in real life.
Manatee County utility trucks, an ambulance, dump trucks, a National Guard truck and more were lined up in the library’s parking lot, along with servicemen and workers to show kids the ropes and experience the vehicles for themselves.
Kids climbed into the cabs of large trucks and slammed on horns over and over, which brought laughter and smiles to faces galore. Parents said their children cherished the opportunity to explore the trucks they usually only see on the street or television.
Six-year-old Bryson Simmons already wants to be a firefighter, according to his mother. He likes to watch videos of trucks online. Taccara Simmons has been taking him to Touch a Truck for a few years, she said. This year, Bryson even wore his firefighter boots.
“It means a lot to him,” said Simmons. “For him to come touch and play with them, instead of just watching on YouTube, is awesome.”
Neil Holmes said his two children, Ava and Noah, received a replica street sweeper truck made of Legos for Christmas. On Saturday, they got the chance to play in the actual version of the truck they put together just a few days ago.
“These are the real versions of the toys they play with, so it’s a ton of fun for them,” Holmes said.
Touch a Truck event is hosted by the library and is intended to get families acquainted with the educational opportunities the library provides.
According to Chris O’Hara, supervisor of youth services for Manatee Libraries, the event usually comes along with an uptick of library card subscribers.
He said the event is meant to get families used to the library system, as well as local government agencies and small businesses. Community feedback has been “tremendous.”
Library Services Manager Ava Ehde realizes the event is extremely loud and could potentially disturb neighbors but said it’s worth the opportunity to bring smiles to hundreds of faces. The library is considering some sort of compensation for nearby residents who are bothered by the noise, she said.
Rainy weather put a slight damper on last year’s event, which brought out about 400 families. Attendance was better this year thanks to clear skies and a successful effort to spread the word on Facebook.
Operations Manager Kevin Beach said the library is looking to expanding the event to a biannual format. Any local businesses with trucks that would like the participate next year are welcome, he said.
“When you’re a kid, you go on field trips to the fire station and stuff like that, but this event brings the trucks to life right in front of you,” O’Hare said.
Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan
