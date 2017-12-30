Buchanan vows to fight rollback of rules imposed after Deepwater Horizon spill

A worker uses a suction hose on June 9, 2010, to remove oil washed ashore from the Deepwater Horizon spill in Belle Terre, La. The Trump administration has halted an independent scientific study of offshore oil inspections by the federal safety agency created after the 2010 spill in the Gulf of Mexico. The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine was told to cease review of the inspection program conducted by the federal Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement. Established following the massive BP spill, the bureau was assigned the role of improving offshore safety inspections and federal oversight. Eric Gay AP