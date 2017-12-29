Manatee lifeguard unit named best in Florida

You should feel safe on Manatee beaches with Florida’s best lifeguards watching over you.
That’s according to the Florida Beach Patrol Chiefs Association, which announced Thursday that Manatee County Marine Rescue has been named Beach Patrol of the Year.
The award-winning unit is made up of 16 full-time lifeguards, as well as paramedics, EMTs, rescue divers, Coast Guard captains and a certified dive master. Together they oversaw about 2.7 million beachgoers last year, and Manatee County Marine Rescue Chief Joe Westerman said the group has earned the praise.
“I’m extremely proud of every lifeguard who works hard for this division, ensuring the beaches in Manatee County stay safe,” said Westerman. “The dedication they show to their profession every day is the reason we succeed.”
On average, Manatee lifeguards make 80 water rescues, 2,800 “swimmer assist” actions and assist in 150 medical emergencies a year. They also promote topics related to water and beach safety at community events.
In addition to their usual duties, Manatee County officials said lifeguards pitched in during Hurricane Irma to help with medical care, traffic control, victim rescue and patient transport during Manatee’s Level A evacuation.
“Our Marine Rescue personnel work and train year-round to ensure the citizens and visitors of Manatee County can enjoy our beaches and waterways safely and without worry,” said Manatee County Public Safety Director Bob Smith.
The division also worked to merge its Marine Rescue and EMS teams into the Marine Rescue Paramedic Unit for faster response times in the event of an emergency.
The award Florida’s 2017 Beach Patrol of the Year will be presented at the 24th annual Florida State Surf Lifesaving Awards Banquet in April.
Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan
