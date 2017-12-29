What’s in store for Bradenton and Palmetto in 2018? A lot

Beginning in 2016 and during all of 2017, there was a substantial amount of redevelopment or planning for major projects in the cities of Bradenton and Palmetto.
A lot of those projects will be completed in 2018, others will start and many more will advance in the planning stages.
Besides development, there are other key questions that will be answered in 2018. The city of Bradenton will begin debating whether to return the red light camera program.
Also, can the city overcome the neighborhood feud between Motorworks Brewing and the Village of the Arts to achieve a long-time goal of a Ninth Street West entertainment district after successfully creating one in the historical village of Old Manatee?
It took Palmetto a better part of 2017 to finalize a noise ordinance. Entertainment zones in Palmetto were the sticking point, but some have pledged to return that debate after they were eliminated from the final product. And the focus for 2018 is where a new Palmetto Police Department will be located after the city allocated half-cent sales tax dollars as a priority to replace the aging structure.
The development in 2018 will continue to change the skyline in Bradenton and enhance Palmetto’s goal to modernize without losing the city’s small town charm.
In Palmetto, improvements to Riverside Park West will continue. A new floating day dock on the Green Bridge side of the park likely will appear first.
“The day dock has been permitted through the state,” Community Redevelopment Agency Director Jeff Burton said. “We are currently working with our engineers for final drawings and then we’ll put that out to bid. We wanted a floating dock for folks who have a hard time climbing out of their boats at the boat ramp. The floating dock will raise and lower with the tides to make that easier. That will happen sooner rather than later.”
Other projects expected to continue or conclude in 2018:
▪ Seahorse building: The Seahorse concept for a new facility at Riverside Park West pays tribute to the original building on the park grounds. Officials are hopeful to include in the project, new restrooms, a boardwalk overseeing the Manatee River and a building with a small scale restaurant and potentially a bait shop.
The project has been delayed because the property was partially funded by federal grants that require a specific use. Burton said the city can proceed when the CRA purchases additional property to exchange the recreational use component and that process is underway. Burton believes 2018 will be the year the property is released from those federal requirements and the project can move forward.
▪ Old Shell station: The four-acre site of the old gas station just to the east of It Works! Global and north of Riverside Park West has been cleared of contamination and is awaiting final clearance from the state. Burton is confident that will happen in 2018. The property will then be surplussed and put up for sale for private development with city commission approval. The city will likely retain some rights on how it is developed to also meet further parking needs at the boat ramp.
▪ Edenfield property: The old Edenfield property, that was once a storage area for CSX Railroad at the end of Fifth Street West near the Manatee River will be a new passive park. Cleanup of the brownfield site will be completed in 2018 and if all goes well, work on the park could begin by the end of the year.
“What’s interesting about this project is that it will go from a brownfield to a greenfield and you don’t see that very often,” Burton said.
▪ Parks assessment: The CRA recently completed a citywide parks assessment to identify needs at each park. Burton said those improvements likely won’t occur until 2019, but the final plan and subsequent city commission approval should occur in the coming year.
▪ National Guard Armory: The CRA came to terms with the local Veterans of Foreign Wars post to purchase the historic National Guard Armory in 2016. A new roof will go on in 2018 mimicking the historical features of the existing roof. Also in the coming year the CRA will apply for a $500,000 matching historical preservation grant and when successful, will invest $1 million into restoring the building to its glory days.
▪ Surprises for 2018: Detwiler’s Farm Market announcing it was going to open its largest location in Palmetto was a nice surprise. They expect to open their new store in May. It was a surprise because real estate deals are one of the few things a government can keep secret until finalized. Burton said more surprises are likely in 2018. He did say the CRA is working with a smaller hotel chain for a new hotel in the city, as well as receiving assurances from Manatee County that there is intent for another try for a major hotel at the Bradenton Area Convention Center. The first attempt failed after the developer was long on promises but short on delivery.
“We’ve always had the mindset that Palmetto is our hometown,” Burton said. “It deserves the best and we get the best by reaching out to the community that we think also is the best. In 2018, we’ll have some new things to talk about.”
Bradenton
Bradenton’s skyline is changing with the rising $17 million Spring Hill Suites hotel complete with restaurant and tiki bar. Construction is on schedule to be completed by late summer to early fall of 2018 in the 100 block of Old Main Street, across from city hall.
Quick to follow will be the new City Centre parking garage with an expected ground floor retail component designed to wrap Old Main Street’s business corridor around to Third Avenue West. The garage will be constructed on the southwest corner of the city hall parking garage across the street from the Bradenton Herald Corporate Center. Final designs are expected in early 2018 with estimated construction dates set for as early as February. The goal is to have the parking garage completed at the same time as the hotel, per a development agreement that gives the hotel 100 parking spaces.
Also in 2018:
▪ The Rebecca and John Neil Park will be completed in early 2018 as part of a larger infill project in the Ballard Park neighborhood. It will include a kayak and canoe launch, a community garden, additional parking, sidewalks, fencing and other improvements.
▪ Glazier-Gates II: The Glazier-Gates II park is expected to be completed in 2018 after the city voted to relocate the park in favor of a new housing development. The controversial vote led to several protests and court battles, but the developer prevailed. The park was flipped closer to the Manatee River so the housing could occupy its space on Manatee Avenue.
▪ Riverwalk expansion: City officials will move forward in earnest in 2018 to expand Riverwalk to the east. The city also purchased property at the end of the expansion site for a new park to complete the Riverwalk experience. The purchase also doubles the size of the historic Mineral Springs Park just to the south. As a part of the overall project, plans include improvements at Mineral Springs. While plans will accelerate in 2018, a completion date for the expansion is unknown.
▪ Museum expansion: The South Florida Museum will begin Phase 1 of its $12.5 million expansion in early 2018. Museum officials say everything is in place and a start date on construction is expected soon.
▪ Downtown streetscaping project: The city is finalizing the details of a major downtown facelift project that is expected to start and finish in 2018.
▪ Twin Dolphin Marina: Twin Dolphin Marina is in its beginning phases of a $4.5 million renovation and expansion project that will accommodate more and larger vessels with enhanced dock amenities. Construction will be completed in 2018.
▪ FDOT projects: Two Florida Department of Transportation projects are coming to downtown after the first of the year. A $1.52 million intersection improvement at Third Avenue West and Ninth Street West. Scope of work includes a dedicated right-hand turn lanes in the southbound lanes of Ninth Street West at both Third Avenue West and Manatee Avenue West. A $500,000 pedestrian project will along Eighth Avenue West will include adding crosswalks and pedestrian safety islands. Designated turn lanes are expected at each intersection between Ninth and 14th streets west. The city is coordinating a water main line replacement at the same time.
Mark Young: 941-745-7041, @urbanmark2014
