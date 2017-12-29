Local

Traffic Watch: Your morning commute for Dec. 29, 2017

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

December 29, 2017 06:16 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

Manatee

Here’s what you might see on your Friday morning commute.

Last updated: 6:15 a.m.

Interstate 75

  • Patchy fog reported from mile marker 205 to 196
  • Crash on northbound entrance ramp at mile marker 195, Nokomis, roadblock unknown.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Interstate 275

  • No major incidents to report, traffic flowing.

Sunshine Skyway

  • No major incidents to report, traffic flowing.

Manatee Avenue/State Road 64

  • No major incidents to report, traffic flowing.

Cortez Road

  • No major incidents to report, traffic flowing.

State Road 70

  • No major incidents to report, traffic flowing.

Other crashes of note:

  • None to report as of 6:15 a.m.

Click here for a real-time traffic map from our news partners at Bay News 9.

Information for this report is from the Florida Highway Patrol’s live traffic crash and road conditions report.

Check back for updates.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What is PTSD?

    PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) is a mental health problem that some people develop after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening event, like combat, a natural disaster, a car accident, or sexual assault.

What is PTSD?

What is PTSD? 3:38

What is PTSD?
Don't shoot guns in the air on New Year's Eve 0:51

Don't shoot guns in the air on New Year's Eve
Video shows wallet thief at store, cops say 1:33

Video shows wallet thief at store, cops say

View More Video