Traffic Watch: Your morning commute for Dec. 29, 2017

Here’s what you might see on your Friday morning commute.
Last updated: 6:15 a.m.
Interstate 75
- Patchy fog reported from mile marker 205 to 196
- Crash on northbound entrance ramp at mile marker 195, Nokomis, roadblock unknown.
Interstate 275
- No major incidents to report, traffic flowing.
Sunshine Skyway
- No major incidents to report, traffic flowing.
Manatee Avenue/State Road 64
- No major incidents to report, traffic flowing.
Cortez Road
- No major incidents to report, traffic flowing.
State Road 70
- No major incidents to report, traffic flowing.
Other crashes of note:
- None to report as of 6:15 a.m.
Information for this report is from the Florida Highway Patrol’s live traffic crash and road conditions report.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
