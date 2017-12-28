Tourist spend an unseasonably cold day at Manatee Public Beach.
Tourist spend an unseasonably cold day at Manatee Public Beach. Herald file photo
Tourist spend an unseasonably cold day at Manatee Public Beach. Herald file photo

Local

New Year’s Day forecast: Temperatures in the 50s with a high chance of clouds, rain

By Richard Dymond

rdymond@bradenton.com

December 28, 2017 04:36 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

MANATEE

The new year will ring in some new weather — cold, wet and, within five days, possibly freezing.

Clouds and rain will slowly be developing over the Gulf of Mexico over the next three days fueled by a cold Polar air mass coming through, according to Mike Clay, Spectrum Bay News 9 chief meteorologist.

The air mass will hit hard right on New Year’s Day, Clay added.

“Expect much cooler weather to move in to start the new year,” Clay said Thursday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Although the weather will stay consistent Friday through Sunday, with overnight lows of 55 to 60 degrees and daytime highs in the low to mid 70s with patchy late night and early morning fog and low chances for rain, a big change will come Monday, which could dawn in Bradenton around 52 degrees and overcast, said Dan Noah, a meteorologist with The National Weather Service in Ruskin.

“Beginning New Year’s Day, temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees below normal, which is 74 degrees, and the chance of rain will be 40 percent,” Noah said. “Monday could start out at 52 degrees, pretty chilly.”

By midday on Jan. 1, expect temperatures to warm up to just 58 degrees, Noah added.

But even that is toasty compared to what Noah forecasts for Jan. 5.

“January 5 could drop to near freezing or below,” Noah said.

After New Year’s Day, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will warm up slightly into the mid-60s ahead of Friday’s plunge, Noah added.

Richard Dymond: 941-745-7072, @RichardDymond

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What is PTSD?

    PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) is a mental health problem that some people develop after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening event, like combat, a natural disaster, a car accident, or sexual assault.

What is PTSD?

What is PTSD? 3:38

What is PTSD?
Don't shoot guns in the air on New Year's Eve 0:51

Don't shoot guns in the air on New Year's Eve
Video shows wallet thief at store, cops say 1:33

Video shows wallet thief at store, cops say

View More Video