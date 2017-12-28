Anna Maria attorney suspended for conflict of interest

An Anna Maria Island attorney has been suspended for 60 days because of a conflict of interest, according to a release.
Charles Houston Webb, an attorney on Anna Maria Island who was admitted to practice in 1986 and a former Anna Maria Commissioner, represented a married couple in several matters over the years but engaged in a conflict of interest when he sued the couple and foreclosed on three of their properties to recover legal fees, according to The Florida Bar.
Webb gave the clients no credit for the value of the first property, which he sold after foreclosing on it, and did not disclose the foreclosure to the courts. He continued to foreclose on two other properties, one of which may have been the couple’s home, according to The Florida Bar.
Webb was suspended for 60 days and will be placed on probation for a year once he is reinstated following the suspension. Webb’s suspension is effective 30 days from Nov. 30.
He was one of 12 Florida attorneys disciplined by the Florida Supreme Court last month.
