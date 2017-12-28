Palmetto man killed in crash on US 41

A Palmetto man has died in a crash on U.S. 41 in North Palmetto late Thursday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash was reported at 11 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of U.S. 41 and 69th Street East in Palmetto, just south of the U.S. 41 interchange with Interstate 275, according to FHP.
Auburt Wayne McKinnon, 76, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Colorado southbound on U.S. 41 approaching the intersection when the vehicle went off the road to the left, crossed the median and the northbound lanes.
But it didn’t stop.
The vehicle continued through a ditch on the east shoulder of the road, through a fence and a field before it finally stopped after hitting a fence at the south end of the field, according to the FHP crash report.
McKinnon was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person in the vehicle, FHP reported.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
