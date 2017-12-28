Crash backs up traffic on Interstate 75 for miles

A crash on Interstate 75 just south of State Road 64 is causing delays for northbound traffic.
The crash, reported at 10:44 a.m. Thursday, was blocking the left northbound lane on the I-75 near mile marker 220, according to the Florida Highway Patrol website.
Northbound traffic was backed up to at least mile marker 217, Florida Department of Transportation traffic cameras show.
There were no reports of injuries in the crash.
Never miss a local story.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
Comments