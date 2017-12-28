Crash on Interstate 75 near mile marker 220 is blocking the left lane and causing traffic to be backed up for miles.
Local

Crash backs up traffic on Interstate 75 for miles

By Jessica De Leon

jdeleon@bradenton.com

December 28, 2017 11:19 AM

Manatee

A crash on Interstate 75 just south of State Road 64 is causing delays for northbound traffic.

The crash, reported at 10:44 a.m. Thursday, was blocking the left northbound lane on the I-75 near mile marker 220, according to the Florida Highway Patrol website.

Northbound traffic was backed up to at least mile marker 217, Florida Department of Transportation traffic cameras show.

There were no reports of injuries in the crash.

Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012

