Traffic Watch: Your morning commute for Dec. 28, 2017

Here’s what you might see on your Thursday morning commute.
Last updated: 8:40 a.m.
Interstate 75
- No major incidents to report, traffic flowing.
Interstate 275
- No major incidents to report, traffic flowing.
Sunshine Skyway
- No major incidents to report, traffic flowing.
Manatee Avenue/State Road 64
- No major incidents to report, traffic flowing.
Cortez Road
- No major incidents to report, traffic flowing.
State Road 70
- No major incidents to report, traffic flowing.
Other crashes of note:
- 27th Street East at 30th Avenue East, Bradenton, partial roadblock on 27th Street East;
- Honore Avenue at Lockwood Ridge Road, Bradenton, no roadblock reported;
- U.S. 301 at East Adamo Drive, Tampa, no roadblock reported;
- Catamaran Drive at Clark Road, Sarasota, no roadblock reported;
- Newtown Boulevard at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Sarasota, no roadblock reported.
Information for this report is from the Florida Highway Patrol’s live traffic crash and road conditions report.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
