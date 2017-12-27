More Videos

Video shows wallet thief at store, cops say 1:33

Video shows wallet thief at store, cops say

Snooty was no ordinary manatee 2:27

Snooty was no ordinary manatee

A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations 1:12

A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations

Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat 0:47

Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat

SpaceX Rocket Launch shoots through sky over Los Angeles 1:11

SpaceX Rocket Launch shoots through sky over Los Angeles

Watch middle school students deliver Christmas presents to the needy 1:27

Watch middle school students deliver Christmas presents to the needy

2017 hurricane season hit Manatee hard 1:22

2017 hurricane season hit Manatee hard

British royal family leaves church after Christmas service in Sandringham 0:43

British royal family leaves church after Christmas service in Sandringham

Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

“The (Expletive) With the Hat” 0:35

“The (Expletive) With the Hat”

    The window for enrollment and renewal for marketplace coverage is Nov. 1-Dec. 15. Here are tips on how to stay covered.

Local

Floridians still have time to sign up for Obamacare or change their plans

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

December 27, 2017 04:05 PM

Manatee

While the enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act has already ended nationwide, most Floridians qualify for an extension granted until Dec. 31.

Manatee County is advising that any resident who is eligible for benefits should apply, or make any necessary last minute changes to their plans based on their expected needs.

“Counties provide funding for health care to those who don’t have insurance,” said Joshua Barnett, health care services manager for Manatee County. “The more people who don’t have insurance, they could be subjected to having high bills attributed to their care and most often that means they don’t seek care.”

For the next budget cycle, Manatee County commissioners approved an allocation of nearly $5.3 million specifically to help cover some of the costs to indigent healthcare providers at Manatee Memorial Hospital, Blake Medical Center and Manatee County Rural Health Services.

“When people don’t enroll with a health insurance program, that means hospitals account for the uncompensated care and provide that bill to the county government, at which we are unable to pay the full balance,” Barnett said.

For example, a 27-year-old man in Manatee County who doesn’t smoke, makes $22,500 a year and doesn’t think he’ll have many health care visits can pay $32.50 every two weeks for a Bronze Plan, but it will have a high deductible, Barnett said. A man with the same age and income who smokes and expects to seek health care more can pay $102.74 every two weeks with a $700 deductible for a Silver Plan, paying a maximum $2,450 annually for insurance.

Even before the Dec. 15 deadline, Florida was the state with the largest enrollment on HealthCare.gov at more than 1.7 million plan selections. This was about 600,000 more than Texas’ enrollment count.

Those seeking enrollment before the year is over need to request the extension by calling 800-318-2596. Anyone can visit HealthCare.gov to search what plans they qualify for in their area.

“The fewer people that go without health insurance, the more money the county can afford to pay hospitals but also can use for other health promoting events,” Barnett said

Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse

Snooty was no ordinary manatee 2:27

Snooty was no ordinary manatee

A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations 1:12

A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations

Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat 0:47

Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat

SpaceX Rocket Launch shoots through sky over Los Angeles 1:11

SpaceX Rocket Launch shoots through sky over Los Angeles

Watch middle school students deliver Christmas presents to the needy 1:27

Watch middle school students deliver Christmas presents to the needy

2017 hurricane season hit Manatee hard 1:22

2017 hurricane season hit Manatee hard

British royal family leaves church after Christmas service in Sandringham 0:43

British royal family leaves church after Christmas service in Sandringham

Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

“The (Expletive) With the Hat” 0:35

“The (Expletive) With the Hat”

