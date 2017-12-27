A few days before the possible arrival of Hurricane Irma in Florida, Sean Brown, right, the store manager of the Home Depot on Cortez Road in Bradenton, gazes almost disbelieving at the completely sold out shelves of plywood on the left side of the lumber isle. Brown has been store manager since 1991 and said he has never seen the plywood all gone.
No. 4 video of 2017 on Bradenton.com

December 27, 2017 08:57 AM

In advance of Hurricane Irma approaching the area in September, anxious consumers have gobbled up certain critical items at a Home Depot store in Bradenton.

A video of the scene was the fourth-most-watched video on Bradenton.com in 2017.

