No. 5 video of 2017 on Bradenton.com

A charter boat captain on Hilton Head Island hauled in a 13-foot, 1,000-pound tiger shark about two miles off the north end of the island on Sept. 28, 2016.
A video of the catch was the fifth-most-watched video on Bradenton.com in 2017.
December 27, 2017 08:49 AM
