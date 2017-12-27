Traffic Watch: Your morning commute for Dec. 27, 2017

Here’s what you might see on your Wednesday morning commute.
Last updated: 8:30 a.m.
Interstate 75
- Disabled vehicle in northbound lanes at mile marker 210, Sarasota;
- Crash in northbound entrance ramp at mile marker 250, Gibsonton, no roadblock reported.
Interstate 275
- No major incidents to report, traffic flowing.
Sunshine Skyway
- No major incidents to report, traffic flowing.
Manatee Avenue/State Road 64
- Crash at Rye Road, Bradenton, no roadblock reported.
Cortez Road
- No major incidents to report, traffic flowing.
State Road 70
- No major incidents to report, traffic flowing.
Other crashes of note:
- Hit-and-run crash, 301 Boulevard East at Ninth Street East, Bradenton, no roadblock reported;
- East Adamo Drive at Kelsey Lane, Tampa, eastbound on Adamo Drive;
- East Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at Orient Road, Tampa, no roadblock reported.
Information for this report is from the Florida Highway Patrol’s live traffic crash and road conditions report.
